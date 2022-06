by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on June 19 that Russia had also lost 1,468 tanks, 3,577 armored fighting vehicles, 745 artillery pieces, 235 multiple launch rocket systems, 98 surface-to-air missile systems, 181 helicopters, 216 airplanes, 598 drones, and 14 boats.