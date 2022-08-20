Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 20, 2022 7:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops conducted offensives near the villages of Blahodatne and Vasylky in Mykolaiv Oblast to “improve their tactical position,” according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The Russian military also concentrated its main efforts on resuming an offensive" in the Sloviansk direction in Donetsk Oblast and shelled six settlements with artillery, the General Staff reported. 

