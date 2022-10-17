Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Belarus sends 20 T-72 tanks to Russia.

October 12, 2022 1:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarus has sent the first batch of 20 T-72 tanks to the Belgorod region, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 12.

The Belarusian defense industry is already involved in repairing some of the Russian military equipment damaged during the war in Ukraine, the General Staff stated.

The day before, on Oct. 11, the Institute for the Study of War said Russia was loading trains with weapons, equipment, ammunition, and other unspecified material from Belarus to relocate to areas of engagement further south and east.

