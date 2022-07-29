Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalG7 ambassadors visit Odesa

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 12:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter on July 29 that she and other G7 ambassadors “are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine.” Their visit comes almost a week after Russian forces attacked the Black Sea trade port in Odesa on July 23 a day after Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN reached a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports. “Russia must respect the deal,” Simmons wrote.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok