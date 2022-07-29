U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter on July 29 that she and other G7 ambassadors “are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine.” Their visit comes almost a week after Russian forces attacked the Black Sea trade port in Odesa on July 23 a day after Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN reached a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports. “Russia must respect the deal,” Simmons wrote.