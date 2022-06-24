Explosions reported in Transnistria, near Ukraine's border.
May 7, 2022 2:07 pm
Local authorities of Russia's proxy region in Moldova claimed that some explosions occurred in its territory, near the border with Ukraine, on May 6. According to Ukraine's intelligence, Russia was behind the recurring false-flag operations in Transnistria in the past few weeks. Russian military earlier announced they aim to take over southern Ukraine, opening a route to Transnistria.