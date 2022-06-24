Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalExplosions reported in Transnistria, near Ukraine's border.

May 7, 2022 2:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Local authorities of Russia's proxy region in Moldova claimed that some explosions occurred in its territory, near the border with Ukraine, on May 6. According to Ukraine's intelligence, Russia was behind the recurring false-flag operations in Transnistria in the past few weeks. Russian military earlier announced they aim to take over southern Ukraine, opening a route to Transnistria.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
