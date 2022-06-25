Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 9, 2022 5:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a statement published on June 7, the leaders of the Political Groups of the European Parliament “strongly” appealed to the EU leaders to grant the EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as to “work towards” granting the same status to Georgia. "The EU must show courage, resolve, and vision in today’s context of a brutal war of aggression against our European neighbor Ukraine and a deteriorating international environment,” the statement says.

