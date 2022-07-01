EU imports more gas from US than from Russia for first time in history.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 1, 2022 5:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, the European Union imported more liquefied natural gas from the United States than natural gas by pipeline from Russia in June. “The drop in Russian supply calls for efforts to reduce EU demand to prepare for a tough winter,” he wrote on Twitter.