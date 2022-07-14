EU condemns Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia.
July 14, 2022 11:06 pm
The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said that Russia's “barbaric behavior” must stop immediately. Regular and repeated targeting of civilians by Russian troops is a war crime, Borrell tweeted. The comments come in the wake of Russian missile strikes on a civilian building and a cultural center in Vinnytsia that killed at least 23 people.