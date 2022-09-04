Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 4, 2022 5:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas said on Sept. 4 that such a policy should apply until all Ukrainian territories are liberated from Russian occupation. “Until Ukraine pushes Russia out of its territory, the free world must continue to isolate Russia and increase sanctions," Kallas said.

