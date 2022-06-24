Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalErdogan blocks accession of Sweden, Finland to NATO.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 18, 2022 6:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t allow either of the countries to join NATO because they support "terrorist groups" that pose a threat to the country’s national security. “It is controversial for countries to support terrorism and expect our approval,” the president said. Erdogan accused the two countries of harboring members of the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

