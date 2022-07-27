Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDetained SBU official accused of leaking information to Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 17, 2022 1:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The State Investigation Bureau said that the top-level Security Service (SBU) official detained on July 16 had been leaking intelligence and classified information to the Russian special services. Although the Bureau did not specify the name of the official, earlier on July 16 Ukrainska Pravda media outlet identified him as Oleh Kulinich, the former deputy head of the SBU in Crimea. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich in October 2020 and fired him on March 2.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
