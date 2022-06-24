Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar: Whole Kyiv Oblast free from Russian occupiers.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 2, 2022 9:51 pm
The region sustained some of the most intense fighting as Russians tried to reach the capital.
