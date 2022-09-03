Defense Ministry: Russia's war has damaged or destroyed 2,405 educational institutions
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 2:52 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, 270 educational institutions have been completely destroyed in Ukraine since Feb. 24. A new school year kicked off in the country on Sept. 1.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.