Following Russian claims that Ukraine attacked an oil depot in Russian Belgorod, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, Ukraine’s defense ministry spokesperson, neither confirmed nor denied it, adding that we've seen multiple accusations like that. He said that “Ukraine is conducting a defense operation to repel Russian armed aggression” on its territory, and it doesn't bear the responsibility for all “miscalculations, for all catastrophes, and all events” in Russia, Ukrainska Pravda reported.