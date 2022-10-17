Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalSevastopol occupation government introduces rationing, cancels it in an hour.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 8, 2022 2:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Following the early morning explosion at the Crimean Bridge, Mikhail Razvozhaev, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol, announced that rationing for grocery products and gasoline had been introduced in Crimea. About an hour later, Razvozhaev lifted the ban, claiming that the occupation authorities had established the logistics for food and fuel delivery and that there would be no shortages. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok