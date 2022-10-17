Sevastopol occupation government introduces rationing, cancels it in an hour.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 8, 2022 2:45 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Following the early morning explosion at the Crimean Bridge, Mikhail Razvozhaev, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol, announced that rationing for grocery products and gasoline had been introduced in Crimea. About an hour later, Razvozhaev lifted the ban, claiming that the occupation authorities had established the logistics for food and fuel delivery and that there would be no shortages.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.