Court sentences Russian collaborator to 12 years in jail
September 13, 2022 8:21 pm
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the sentenced woman provided Russia with information on the location of Ukrainian troops and military equipment in the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast. She also informed Russia about the consequences of its shelling and sent pictures of the inflicted damage, prosecutors said.
