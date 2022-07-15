Court seizes assets of Ukrainian lawmaker Kovalov, suspected of treason
July 15, 2022 11:23 am
Oleksiy Kovalov, a wanted lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, is suspected of treason and cooperation with Russia. Kovalov spoke in favor of the integration of Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast into Russia in April and openly admitted that he was cooperating with Russian occupiers in June.