externalCourt seizes assets of Ukrainian lawmaker Kovalov, suspected of treason

July 15, 2022 11:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Kovalov, a wanted lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, is suspected of treason and cooperation with Russia. Kovalov spoke in favor of the integration of Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast into Russia in April and openly admitted that he was cooperating with Russian occupiers in June.

