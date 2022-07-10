Corriere Della Sera: Germany blocks EU's 9 billion euros help to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 10, 2022 4:58 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Germany has been blocking the aid for more than a month, according to the Italian newspaper's sources. Berlin approved only the first tranche of 1 billion euros. The newspaper claims that Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner disapproves that Brussels is offering to finance aid to Ukraine at the expense of the common European debt.