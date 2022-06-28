Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCommander-in-Chief: Russia fired over 130 missiles at Ukraine in past 4 days

This item is part of our running news digest

June 28, 2022 3:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"The enemy demonstrates remarkable audacity in inflicting missile strikes on the territory of our state," Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on June 28. He added that the most intense hostilities are ongoing in the north of Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts. In this area in the past 24 hours alone, Russia carried out 270 artillery raids, using 45,000 rounds of ammunition, and launched 2 missile strikes and 32 airstrikes. The situation is "very difficult" but under control he said.

