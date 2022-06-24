Chornobyl nuclear plant restores ties with state regulator.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 20, 2022 8:46 am
Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on April 19 that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi plans to head a mission of IAEA experts to Chornobyl site later this month to conduct nuclear safety, security and radiological assessments.