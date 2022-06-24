Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalChornobyl nuclear plant restores ties with state regulator.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 20, 2022 8:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on April 19 that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi plans to head a mission of IAEA experts to Chornobyl site later this month to conduct nuclear safety, security and radiological assessments.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok