Cabinet seeks to launch production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.
July 19, 2022 9:39 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers would send a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ratify an agreement between Ukraine and Turkey. The agreement will allow the construction of a factory in Ukraine to produce Turkish Bayraktar drones. On July 19, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish defense firm Baykar, said that the company would not sell its Bayraktar drones to Russia.