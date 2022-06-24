Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBloomberg: Russian default won’t win the war, West should target Russia’s oil and gas

This item is part of our running news digest

June 3, 2022 11:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In its recent editorial, Bloomberg wrote that keeping financial pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s regime is “justified – but it’s no game-changer.” The U.S. and its allies should keep their focus on Russia’s exports of oil and gas, the country's main economic vulnerability, Bloomberg says. "Embarrassing Putin with a formal debt default would be well and good. But stopping the war demands a renewed commitment to economic isolation."

