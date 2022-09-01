BBC Russia: IAEA mission to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant until Sept. 3
September 1, 2022
According to BBC Russia, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said that some experts will stay at the plant until Sept. 3 and then ”we will work out the issue of a permanent presence of our observers." The IAEA mission arrived at the plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar earlier on Sept. 1.