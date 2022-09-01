Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 1, 2022 6:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to BBC Russia, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said that some experts will stay at the plant until Sept. 3 and then ”we will work out the issue of a permanent presence of our observers." The IAEA mission arrived at the plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar earlier on Sept. 1.

