Friday, June 24, 2022

externalAzovstal defender: About 600 wounded at plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 14, 2022 5:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The defender described their conditions as "simply terrible." The defender, who is a local police officer, said "injured soldiers without limbs lie next to each other in unsanitary conditions, with flies, sounds of pain, and foul smells." He added that defenders have no medicine, and the operating room is just a table against the wall where wounded soldiers are operated without anesthesia.

