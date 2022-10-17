Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

AP: UN rights experts turn up evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

September 23, 2022 2:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A team of experts commissioned by the U.N. Human Rights Council has presented the results of their initial investigation conducted in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts, Associated Press reported on Sept. 23.

"We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited," said Erik Mose, the commission's chairman. "The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements (in Ukraine)."

The commission also cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks, and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities and mentioned cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers with victims from 4 to 82 years old, according to AP.

The group's future investigations will reportedly focus on allegations of Russian filtration camps, the forced transfer of people, and expedited adoption of children, AP wrote.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok