AP: UN rights experts turn up evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

A team of experts commissioned by the U.N. Human Rights Council has presented the results of their initial investigation conducted in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts, Associated Press reported on Sept. 23.

"We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited," said Erik Mose, the commission's chairman. "The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements (in Ukraine)."

The commission also cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks, and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities and mentioned cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers with victims from 4 to 82 years old, according to AP.



The group's future investigations will reportedly focus on allegations of Russian filtration camps, the forced transfer of people, and expedited adoption of children, AP wrote.