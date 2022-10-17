After Putin's nuclear threats, Japan stops exporting chemical weapons goods to Russia

The Japanese government has banned the export of materials that could be used for chemical weapons production to 21 Russian organizations, including science laboratories, Associated Press reported on Sept. 26, citing Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

"As the world's only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, we strongly demand that the threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia should never happen," said Matsuno.

In a video address on Sept. 21, declaring mobilization in Russia, Vladimir Putin once again called Kyiv "fascist" and said that using nuclear arms remains an option for the Kremlin.