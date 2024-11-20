Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
United Nations, Food, Food crisis
Edit post

UN World Food Program allocates $2.1 billion to Ukraine until 2027

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 8:14 PM 1 min read
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.N.’s World Food Program has allocated $2.1 billion for Ukraine between 2025 and 2027, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Nov. 20.

“The plan provides for humanitarian assistance, support for civilians, continuation of the demining process and support for Ukraine's export potential in supplying agricultural products to international markets,” he said.

According to a U.N. estimate, Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused $80 billion worth of damage to its agricultural sector. Before the war, Ukraine’s agricultural output could feed 400 million people worldwide.

Russia’s invasion, however, disrupted supply chains and trade routes, driving up food prices globally.

Trump nominates new US ambassador to UN with mixed record on Ukraine aid
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, according to a statement on Nov. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.Read more
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.