UN World Food Program allocates $2.1 billion to Ukraine until 2027

The U.N.’s World Food Program has allocated $2.1 billion for Ukraine between 2025 and 2027, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Nov. 20.
“The plan provides for humanitarian assistance, support for civilians, continuation of the demining process and support for Ukraine's export potential in supplying agricultural products to international markets,” he said.
According to a U.N. estimate, Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused $80 billion worth of damage to its agricultural sector. Before the war, Ukraine’s agricultural output could feed 400 million people worldwide.
Russia’s invasion, however, disrupted supply chains and trade routes, driving up food prices globally.