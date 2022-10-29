UN in talks with Russia as it suspends grain deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.N. got in contact with Russian authorities after Russia announced the suspension of the U.N.-brokered grain deal, according to Reuters.

Russia suspended its participation in the pact after what it claims was a drone attack on a minesweeper and a dam in Sevastopol, a city in Crimea that hosts a Russian naval base, on Oct. 29.

A day before Russia's announcement, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the grain deal should be renewed "to contribute to food security across the world and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people."

Governments, shipping companies, traders, and farmers all over the world are looking for clarity on the future of the deal, Dujarric said on Oct. 28, according to Reuters.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports. The deal signed in July was set to expire on Nov. 22.

Last week, Moscow declared it was taking issue with some aspects of the agreement, claiming that Russian shipments of grain and fertilizer weren't being treated fairly. However, exports of Russian grains and fertilizers are not subject to EU or U.S. sanctions.