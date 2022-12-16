Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrzaliznytsia: 17 trains are delayed due to power outages

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 12:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway operator, reported that 17 trains were being delayed for more than 30 minutes due to electricity cut-offs after Russia’s mass missile attack on Ukraine on Dec.16. No long-distance trains have been canceled, Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Reserve diesel locomotives have been put into operation, securing the trains’ movement in areas without power supply, according to the operator.

Passengers who missed their train due to air raid alerts can use the same ticket to take the next one, Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

The company added that all the “invincibility centers” at train stations, where people can access electricity, heating, and mobile connection, are working.

Russia launched the seventh large-scale attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16.

At least two people were killed and six were injured by the strike, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President’s Office, said that Russia hit energy facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts. Due to that, the authorities are imposing emergency blackouts, according to Tymoshenko.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, killing dozens of people and causing blackouts across the country.

Russia launches 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.