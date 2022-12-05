Ukrenergo: Emergency power shutdowns implemented in all Ukrainian regions.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to the consequences of the Dec. 5 Russian missile attacks, a part of the Ukrainian power plants won't be able to work at full capacity.

Combined with the cold weather in the coming days, this will lead to an increase in power shortages, state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Dec. 5.

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to Ukrenergo.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

The missile strike on Dec. 5 was the sixth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure since Oct. 10.