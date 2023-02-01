Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainska Pravda: Law enforcement raids house of powerful oligarch Kolomoisky

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 11:25 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian law enforcement has conducted a raid at the house of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, a notorious billionaire sanctioned by the U.S. and reportedly stripped of Ukrainian citizenship, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Feb. 1, citing anonymous sources in the agencies.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine were at Kolomoisky’s house in the central-eastern city of Dnipro in the morning of Feb. 1, according to Ukrainska Pravda. The media outlet added that the oligarch is allegedly accused of evading customs payments in “enormous amounts” and embezzling oil products worth $1 million.

Earlier in October 2022, Kolomoisky was at the Kyiv office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for interrogation.

Arsen Avakov, Ukraine's longest-serving Interior Minister who resigned in 2021 after earning a controversial reputation amid various scandals, some of which were corruption-related, told Ukrainska Pravda that law enforcement had also raided his home on the same day.

ZN: Detectives search oligarch Kolomoisky's house.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.