Ukrainska Pravda: Law enforcement raids house of powerful oligarch Kolomoisky

Ukrainian law enforcement has conducted a raid at the house of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, a notorious billionaire sanctioned by the U.S. and reportedly stripped of Ukrainian citizenship, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Feb. 1, citing anonymous sources in the agencies.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine were at Kolomoisky’s house in the central-eastern city of Dnipro in the morning of Feb. 1, according to Ukrainska Pravda. The media outlet added that the oligarch is allegedly accused of evading customs payments in “enormous amounts” and embezzling oil products worth $1 million.

Earlier in October 2022, Kolomoisky was at the Kyiv office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for interrogation.

Arsen Avakov, Ukraine's longest-serving Interior Minister who resigned in 2021 after earning a controversial reputation amid various scandals, some of which were corruption-related, told Ukrainska Pravda that law enforcement had also raided his home on the same day.