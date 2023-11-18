Skip to content
Ukrainska Pravda journalist Tkach assaulted while filming

by Igor Kossov November 18, 2023 8:15 PM 1 min read
Journalist Mykhailo Tkach from online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said on Nov. 18 that he had been assaulted by a security guard while shooting video near a restaurant late on the previous day, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

He said that former high-ranking employees of the Prosecutor General's Office had been seen at the restaurant.

In a video published by Ukrainska Pravda, a man can be seen trying to block the journalist's vehicle. When Tkach exited the vehicle and identified himself, he said the man swung at him, striking him once on the camera and once on the body.    

Tkach said the man who assaulted him was part of one of the VIP guests' security detail. The restaurant, Tandyr, is in Kozyn, a high-end Kyiv suburb where many Ukrainian politicians and top officials live.

Tkach, head of Ukrainska Pravda's investigative journalism unit, is one of Ukraine's better-known investigative journalists, who has been assailed multiple times throughout his career.

How Zelensky’s administration moves to dismantle press freedom in Ukraine
When President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Servant of the People party swept into power in 2019, the president’s office famously said it “doesn’t need journalists.” Instead, Andriy Bohdan, the head of the president’s office at the time, said that Zelensky’s team could communicate “directly” with the
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank.

The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.
