Ukrainian UAVs reportedly strike Russian border regions, industrial facility hit

Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone strikes against the border regions of Rostov and Voronezh on Nov. 21, claiming that an industrial facility had been hit.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces intercepted two drones over the two regions, making no mention of possible damage or whether some of the drones slipped through the defenses.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, said on his Telegram channel that a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the central Konstantinovsky district because of a "drone crash."

Slyusar claimed that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The type of the facility and the full extent of damage were not specified.

Another drone was reportedly downed in Rostov Oblast's Myasnikovsky district, inflicting no damage. No casualties were reported.

The airport in the city of Volgograd, lying northeast of Rostov Oblast, temporarily suspended operations due to safety concerns, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all of the claims.

Kyiv launches regular drone strikes against Russian territory, targeting military and industrial facilities to undermine Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Two industrial facilities – including a factory producing cargo drones for the Russian military – and a military arsenal were allegedly hit during drone attacks overnight on Nov. 20.