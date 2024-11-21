Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Rostov Oblast, Voronezh Oblast, Volgograd, Drone attack, Russia, War
Ukrainian UAVs reportedly strike Russian border regions, industrial facility hit

by Martin Fornusek November 21, 2024 12:37 PM 1 min read
A Skydio quadcopter drone of the U.S. military hovers over the venue of the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany on Sep. 19, 2023. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone strikes against the border regions of Rostov and Voronezh on Nov. 21, claiming that an industrial facility had been hit.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces intercepted two drones over the two regions, making no mention of possible damage or whether some of the drones slipped through the defenses.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, said on his Telegram channel that a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the central Konstantinovsky district because of a "drone crash."

Slyusar claimed that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The type of the facility and the full extent of damage were not specified.

Another drone was reportedly downed in Rostov Oblast's Myasnikovsky district, inflicting no damage. No casualties were reported.

The airport in the city of Volgograd, lying northeast of Rostov Oblast, temporarily suspended operations due to safety concerns, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all of the claims.

Kyiv launches regular drone strikes against Russian territory, targeting military and industrial facilities to undermine Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Two industrial facilities – including a factory producing cargo drones for the Russian military – and a military arsenal were allegedly hit during drone attacks overnight on Nov. 20.

Ukraine strikes Russia with Storm Shadows for the first time, Bloomberg reports
According to the source, the strikes were approved as a response to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a sign of escalation by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Martin Fornusek
Biden seeks to cancel over $4.5 billion of Ukraine's debt.

"We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up if they wish," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Nov. 20.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.