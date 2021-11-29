Ukrainian team NaVi wins $225,000 in Counter-Strike tournament

This audio is created with AI assistance

kraine-based esports team Natus Vincere, or NaVi, defeated French team Vitality in the grand final of the Counter-Strike gaming tournament Blast Premier in Copenhagen on Nov. 28.

They earned $225,000 in prize money. Vitality won $85,000 for coming in second.

A total of eight teams competed in the tournament. The victory allows NaVi to compete in next month’s world final with a prize pool of $1 million. NaVi’s Oleksandr Kostylev was the star player of the Copenhagen game. Earlier this month Kostylev became the world’s best computer game player, according to Esports Awards, the prestigious gaming industry award.

Since 2009, NaVi earned $15 million in 556 tournaments – it is the fourth-best esports team in the world, according to Esports Awards.