Ukrainian partisans claim sabotage of military communications near major Moscow data center

Agents of the Ukrainian partisan group Atesh said they disrupted Russian military communication lines around IXcellerate, one of Moscow's largest commercial data center operators, to interfere with Russian air-defense coordination and help Ukrainian drones reach their targets, the group said on Oct. 21.

"We are disabling the enemy's channels, disrupting command and control, and helping UAVs reach their targets," Atesh said.

The group claimed Russia's Defense Ministry uses infrastructure linked to IXcellerate for military communications and air-defense command systems, while concealing that traffic within civilian server networks.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim, and Atesh did not provide details on the extent or duration of the disruption. There has been no public confirmation from Russian authorities or IXcellerate that military communications were affected.

IXcellerate operates several data centers across Moscow and describes itself as a leading commercial data center operator in Russia. Its facilities host telecommunications and other digital infrastructure used by banks, retailers, and business customers.

The partisan group has previously claimed sabotage operations against Russian military and defense-linked infrastructure inside Russia, including attacks on railway and energy facilities.