2 Ukrainian regional officials alleged of corruption, nearly $6 million found

According to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) two Ukrainian officials from western Khmelnytskyi Oblast alleged of corruption were holding at home nearly $6 million in cash.

The homes and workplaces of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise and her son, a senior official in the main department of Ukraine's Pension Fund in the region, were searched in another case when the cash was exposed.

The case concerned the forging of official documents to illegaly register a disability for men attempting to evade military service. At first, the law enforcement found $100,000 and forged medical documents with the names of men with non-existent diagnoses, according to the SBI.

"Law enforcement officers found money in the apartment in almost every corner — in wardrobes, drawers, niches," the statement read.

Almost $5.2 million, 300,000 euros ($330,000), more than Hr 5 million, as well as branded jewelry and valuables were found at the officials' homes, according to the statement.

Also, the documents with evidence of money laundering through various business projects were seized.

The two also reportedly own 30 properties in the western cities of Khmelnytskyi and Lviv, as well as in Kyiv, nine cars, a hotel and restaurant complex, and real estate in Austria, Spain, and Turkey. They have almost $2.3 million held in foreign bank accounts, the SBI said.

None of this has been mentioned in their asset declarations.

If the two officials are charged, they can face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all of their property.