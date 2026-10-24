Ukrainian forces reportedly strike Russian targets 2,500 kilometers from border

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck several targets, including a petrochemical plant and a warehouse in Siberia around 2,500 kilometers away from the border on Oct. 24, monitoring channels reported.

A fire first broke out at the Omsky Kauchuk petrochemical plant in the Russian city of Omsk, according to Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

The facility is one of Russia's largest petrochemical plants, and the company behind Omsky Kauchuk says the site is a leading producer of synthetic rubber, organic synthesis products, and methyl tert-butyl ether, an additive used to refine gasoline.

The plant is part of Russia's supply chain for rocket fuel, including for the Iskander ballistic missile used in fatal attacks against Ukraine, Exilenova Plus said.

Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in a fatal attack on the night of Oct. 13-14, killing five people and injuring another 25.

Later, a warehouse belonging to major Russian online retailer Ozon was also hit in the Ukrainian drone attack, Exilenova Plus reported.

Omsk Oblast Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko confirmed that the region was targeted by Ukrainian drones, saying that a logistics hub in the city of Omsk was hit.

"A logistics hub in Omsk was attacked by a drone. Personnel were promptly evacuated. Emergency services are working at the scene," he claimed.

Reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ozon and its competitor Wildberries have been targeted by Ukrainian forces in recent months. The two are a major part of Russia's economy, with their broader ecosystems accounting for about 8.5% of Russia's GDP.

Ukraine has targeted facilities that often serve as storage sites for dual-use goods used in weapons production and other military purposes.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Omsk Oblast was also under fire in an attack on Oct. 8. Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that its forces struck the Omsk oil refinery.

"The destruction of such facilities is the exercise by Ukraine of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation," Ukraine's General Staff said.

More recently, on Oct. 24, the General Staff said that Ukrainian forces struck the Tolyattikauchuk petrochemical plant in the Russian city of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, as well as an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield in Krasnodar Krai.

The synthetic rubbers are used to make solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles, according to the General Staff.

"Damage to such objects affects the supply chain of raw materials for the Russian missile program," Ukraine's General Staff wrote.