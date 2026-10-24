Ukraine strikes factory in Russia's Tolyatti, airfield in Krasnodar Krai, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck the Tolyattikauchuk plant in the Russian city of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, as well as an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield in Krasnodar Krai, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Oct. 24.

The General Staff said it recorded an explosion and a fire in the area of the Tolyattikauchuk plant. The plant produces synthetic rubbers, monomers, and high-octane gasoline additives. According to the General Staff, the synthetic rubbers are used to make solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.

"Damage to such objects affects the supply chain of raw materials for the Russian missile program," the General Staff added.

Telegram monitoring channels reported earlier in the day that fires broke out at several plants and factories in Tolyatti amid a wave of drone attacks overnight.

Videos filmed by locals show smoke billowing over the city in the early morning, with reports claiming that the Tolyattikauchuk chemical plant was attacked and that evacuations took place at the AvtoVAZ car manufacturing factory.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ also claimed that a "military-purpose plant" was on fire, although without specifying what the plant produced.

Located around 1,300 kilometers from Kyiv, Tolyatti has been targeted by Ukraine on several occasions, including attacks on the Tolyattikauchuk rubber plant on Sept. 12 and the Tolyattikauchuk chemical plant and KuibyshevAzot chemical plants on April 4.

Ukrainian forces also struck an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield, the General Staff said, while the extent of the damage is still undetermined clarified. The General Staff did not specify the type of aircraft damaged in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

In recent months, both Russia and Ukraine have ramped up attacks on businesses and enterprises. Kyiv’s long-range drone campaign has targeted numerous companies helping Russia’s war effort, while Moscow has taken a no-limits approach, destroying food logistics hubs, postal services, and public transport, killing numerous civilians in the process.