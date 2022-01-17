Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat to perform at Coachella

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat will perform at one of the world’s biggest and most influential music festivals, Coachella.

The festival announced its lineup on Jan. 12. It shows that the Kyiv-based duo of Artur Kryvenko and Vitaliy Limarenko will perform on Fridays during the dual-weekend event, alongside world-known musicians such as Ye (Kanye West), Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles.

“Happy to be part of this iconic event for the first time,” Artbat wrote on Facebook.

Artbat appear to be the first Ukrainian group ever invited to perform at Coachella. But this is not the first time that Artbat has gotten international recognition.

The duo has been among the most successful Ukrainian electronic acts ever since its foundation in 2015, attracting millions of views on YouTube with their live music sets and topping various international charts.

They performed at one of the biggest electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland, in Belgium in 2020 and were included in the annual rankings of the world’s best DJs by the U.K. DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, twice: in 2020 and 2021.

At Coachella, Artbat is expected to perform on April 15 and 22.

One of the U.S. biggest and most popular festivals, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, or simply Coachella, is an annual music and arts festival held at the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, California, since 1999.

This year, Coachella is returning after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be held on April 15-17 and 22-24.

The lineup also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, The Avalanches, Jamie xx, Flume, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Swedish House Mafia, Stromae, and many more. Although tickets for the first weekend are already sold out, there is still an option of being put on the waiting list for tickets that have been returned.

Tickets and the full lineup can be found here.