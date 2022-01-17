Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Culture, Coachella, Artbat
Edit post

Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat to perform at Coachella

by Daria Shulzhenko January 17, 2022 6:37 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat will perform at the U.S. music and art festival Coachella in April 2022. (Artbat/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat will perform at one of the world’s biggest and most influential music festivals, Coachella.

The festival announced its lineup on Jan. 12. It shows that the Kyiv-based duo of Artur Kryvenko and Vitaliy Limarenko will perform on Fridays during the dual-weekend event, alongside world-known musicians such as Ye (Kanye West), Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles.

“Happy to be part of this iconic event for the first time,” Artbat wrote on Facebook.

Artbat appear to be the first Ukrainian group ever invited to perform at Coachella. But this is not the first time that Artbat has gotten international recognition.

The duo has been among the most successful Ukrainian electronic acts ever since its foundation in 2015, attracting millions of views on YouTube with their live music sets and topping various international charts.

They performed at one of the biggest electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland, in Belgium in 2020 and were included in the annual rankings of the world’s best DJs by the U.K. DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, twice: in 2020 and 2021.

At Coachella, Artbat is expected to perform on April 15 and 22.

One of the U.S. biggest and most popular festivals, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, or simply Coachella, is an annual music and arts festival held at the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, California, since 1999.

This year, Coachella is returning after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be held on April 15-17 and 22-24.

The lineup also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, The Avalanches, Jamie xx, Flume, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Swedish House Mafia, Stromae, and many more. Although tickets for the first weekend are already sold out, there is still an option of being put on the waiting list for tickets that have been returned.

Tickets and the full lineup can be found here.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.