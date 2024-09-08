Ukrainian athletes win 82 medals at Paris Paralympics, securing 7th place (Photos)

Bronze medalist, Pavlo Bal of Team Ukraine celebrates following the Men's H5 Road Race on day eight of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France, on Sep. 5, 2024. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
For the first time, Ukraine competed in hand cycling and boccia, with Ukrainian athletes winning medals in these disciplines in their debut attempt.
Ukrainians reached the final in goalball for the first time, broke several world and European records in swimming and athletics, and competed in sitting volleyball for the first time in eight years, with two veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the team.
"You cannot imagine the strength of spirit and will to win that we have put into our boys and girls," Valeriy Sushkevych, the president of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, told Suspilne.
"We are exhausted, but we are winners. And Ukraine is definitely winning."
Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.Read more