Ukraine's parliament lowers enlistment age for young adults

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted in favor of proposed legislation to lower the maximum age of military enlistment for young adults from 27 to 25, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 30.

The conscription of young adults aged 18 or older in Ukraine is different from military mobilization during war, which is also often called conscription.

Young adults are trained at military bases but are not sent to the frontline usually. On the other hand, military mobilization during war applies to men aged up to 60.

In a press release from May 4, the Defense Ministry explained that the military enlistment of young adults up to the age of 27 is not necessary under martial law. This system leads to additional unnecessary expenses and makes it impossible to mobilize people aged 25-27 for the war effort, the ministry said.

Under Ukrainian law, the conscription process for young adults includes registering at an enlistment office, undergoing necessary medical examinations, and being selected for military service if no exemptions and deferments were made. Military service for conscripts usually lasts around 12 months.