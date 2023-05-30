Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's parliament lowers enlistment age for young adults

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2023 5:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted in favor of proposed legislation to lower the maximum age of military enlistment for young adults from 27 to 25, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 30.

The conscription of young adults aged 18 or older in Ukraine is different from military mobilization during war, which is also often called conscription.

Young adults are trained at military bases but are not sent to the frontline usually. On the other hand, military mobilization during war applies to men aged up to 60.

In a press release from May 4, the Defense Ministry explained that the military enlistment of young adults up to the age of 27 is not necessary under martial law. This system leads to additional unnecessary expenses and makes it impossible to mobilize people aged 25-27 for the war effort, the ministry said.

Under Ukrainian law, the conscription process for young adults includes registering at an enlistment office, undergoing necessary medical examinations, and being selected for military service if no exemptions and deferments were made. Military service for conscripts usually lasts around 12 months.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches 2 large-scale attacks on Kyiv in less than 24 hours
Key Developments on May 29: * Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 11 ballistic, cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv Oblast during second attack in 24 hours * Russian forces attack several oblasts, killing 4 people and injuring 25 * Ukraine’s parliament votes in favor of additional sanctions against Iran…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.