News Feed, Ukraine, Turkey, Ukraine's Navy, Corvette, Black Sea
Ukraine's second Ada-class corvette launched in Turkey

by Martin Fornusek August 2, 2024 9:20 AM 2 min read
A new Ada class multi-purpose corvette built in Turkey for Ukraine was launched in Istanbul on Aug. 1, 2024. (Rustem Umerov/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new Ada-class multi-purpose corvette built in Turkey for Ukraine was launched in Istanbul on Aug. 1, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

The ship, named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, is the second vessel of its class constructed for Kyiv in Turkey after the corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa was launched in October 2022.

The vessels have been built abroad due to Russia's ongoing full-scale war and the threat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"I am grateful to our Turkish partners for their support during a difficult time for our country," Umerov said after attending the launching ceremony at RMK Marine shipyard together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, Navy Commander Olelksii Neizhpapa, Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev, and Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of the Turkish arms company Baykar.

"Ukraine has already broken the dominance of the Russian fleet at sea, destroying dozens of ships. We are actively expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black and Azov Seas," Umerov added.

The launching ceremony of the Ada-class corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi on Aug. 1, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Rustem Umerov/X)
The launching ceremony of the Ada-class corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi on Aug. 1, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Rustem Umerov/X)

According to the minister, both corvettes "are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and will become a significant addition to our fleet."

Hetman Ivan Mazepa, currently undergoing sea trials, is to become the Ukrainian Navy's new flagship after its predecessor, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, was scuttled in March 2022 to prevent capture by Russian forces.

The Ada-class vessel is armed with a 76 mm naval gun, 12.7 mm remotely controlled STAMP guns, fire control radars, satellite systems, and electronic warfare systems.

Despite its meager naval force, Ukraine managed to inflict heavy damage on the Russian Black Sea Fleet with kamikaze drones and missile strikes, successfully reopening a Black Sea trade corridor.

Russia is believed to have lost around a third of its Black Sea Fleet vessels due to Ukrainian attacks, representing one of Kyiv's chief successes in the war.

Author: Martin Fornusek
3:59 AM

Next global peace summit will likely be held in Middle East, Yermak says.

The second global peace summit for Ukraine will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East, in an effort to portray the "world's unity" amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview published Aug. 1.
11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
