Ukraine war latest: Ukraine destroys Russian speedboat, allegedly hits railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast

Key developments on Sept. 3:

Ukraine destroys Russian speedboat as it attempts to land troops, Navy says, shares footage

Ukrainian drones allegedly hit railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast, 26 trains delayed

Ukraine plans to roll out enhanced military contracts for soldiers over 24, official says

Poltava Oblast authorities deny wrongdoing amid claims of $5 million in embezzled fortification funds

UK sanctions Kadyrov's mother, others over Russian deportation of Ukrainian children

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed a speedboat of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, killing seven Russian soldiers and injuring four more, the military reported on Sept. 3.

The Russian vessel attempted to land airborne troops on the Tendra Spit, a narrow strip of land stretching some 65 kilometers (40 miles) into the Black Sea.

Ukrainian forces detected the operation and struck the boat.

Footage released by the Navy shows the strike was remotely directed from drones, though the weapon used has not been specified.

Ukrainian drones allegedly hit railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast, 26 trains delayed

Drones struck railway infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Sept. 3, causing delays to passenger services, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed.

Rostov Oblast, which borders Ukraine, serves as a key logistics hub for Russian military supplies. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted the region's transport infrastructure to disrupt Moscow's supply chains.

Russian Railways said 26 passenger trains were delayed by around four hours.

Local authorities claimed that an unexploded ordnance landed on the roof of the Kuteinikovo station building, prompting the evacuation of passengers and staff. No casualties were reported.

"As a result of the drone attack... the contact network was temporarily disrupted," Slyusar said. "The building is now cordoned off. The bomb squad has been called in."

Russia's Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 25 over Rostov Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukraine plans to roll out enhanced military contracts for soldiers over 24, official says

Ukraine may roll out benefits previously offered only to new recruits aged 18-24 to older age groups, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa said in an interview with Suspilne published on Sept. 2.

Ukraine introduced updated military contracts, also known as the "18-24" contracts, in early 2025. These contracts target volunteers aged 18 to 24 who are not yet subject to conscription.

They offered those who commit to a one-year service contract a one-million-hryvnia ($24,000) bonus, paid in three installments, including Hr 200,000 ($5,000) upfront.

When they were announced in February, the "18-24" contracts drew criticism from front-line soldiers, with some questioning why existing troops receive fewer benefits.

Speaking on Sept. 2, Palisa said that following expert reviews at various levels, the terms could be extended to other age groups.

The offer may also be made available to those already serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he added.

"This contract will clearly give people an understanding of the terms of service, the possibility of changes, certain benefits, and so on," Palisa said.

Poltava Oblast authorities deny wrongdoing amid claims of $5 million embezzlement

The Poltava regional administration on Sept. 3 denied allegations of poorly built fortifications amid claims of wrongdoing.

The statement came in apparent reaction to an investigation published by lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who claimed that at least Hr 200 million (nearly $5 million) were embezzled in last year's fortification contracts.

According to Zelezniak, the Poltava regional administration — then under Governor Filip Pronin — signed 16 contracts worth around Hr 370 million (around $9 million) with Enki Construction in February 2024 to fortify an unspecified sector in the war-torn Donetsk Oblast.

Using Primum Aktyv as an intermediary, the contractors allegedly sold barrier pyramids, timber, and other materials at inflated prices. Zhelezniak also reported alleged schemes to avoid paying value-added tax (VAT) through fictitious contracts.

The scheme, which Zhelezniak asserts happened with the knowledge of Pronin's subordinates, resulted not only in the loss of state funds but also in the construction of defenses that, according to experts, fail to meet modern standards, the lawmaker claimed.

Zhelezniak cited photographic evidence, recorded conversations between regional officials and company representatives, and contracts and invoices as evidence of the scheme and the poor quality of fortifications.

Pronin has publicly denied accusations of overpaying for construction materials. In December 2024, he was dismissed as the governor of Poltava Oblast and appointed head of the State Financial Monitoring Service. Volodymyr Kohut currently serves as the regional head.

Without directly referencing Zhelezniak, the Poltava regional administration refuted "incomplete, inaccurate, and manipulative claims" regarding the building of fortifications in a Sept. 3 statement.

"As of Sept. 3, 2025, 14 platoon strongpoints and lines of non-explosive barriers have been completed," the statement reads.

The regional authorities said the work was carried out in accordance with the approved project and cost-estimate documentation and reviewed in a series of inspections.

"In total, Hr 375 million (around $9 million) were spent on the construction of fortifications, of which about Hr 70 million ($1.7 million) accounted for VAT," the authorities said, calling the allegations an attempt to "discredit the Poltava regional administration."

The parliament has summoned both Pronin and Kohut in reaction to the allegations.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Primum Aktyv and Enki Construction for comment.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly faced criticism over inadequate fortifications in front-line regions amid a Russian onslaught, with some instances involving alleged corruption among government officials.

UK sanctions Kadyrov's mother, others over Russian deportation of Ukrainian children

The U.K. on Sept. 3 imposed sanctions on eight individuals and several organizations linked to the forced deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, the British Foreign Office announced.

"The Kremlin's policy of forced deportations, indoctrination, and militarization of Ukrainian children is despicable, and demonstrates the depths of depravity that President (Vladimir) Putin will reach to erase Ukrainian language, culture, and identity," U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war, at least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been confirmed as forcibly removed, according to Ukraine's Children of War database. Only 1,592 have been brought back home.

The new sanctions target figures and groups accused of organizing or facilitating the deportations. Among them is the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which runs re-education programs, and its president, Aymani Kadyrova, the mother of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Also listed are Valery Maiorov, head of the Russian state-run "Teenage Programs Center," and Anastasia Akkuratova, deputy director at Russia's Education Ministry responsible for children's rights.

Other sanctioned groups include "Movement of the First," which promotes loyalty to the Kremlin among schoolchildren, and "Volunteers of Victory," which glorifies Russia's military and frames the war in Ukraine as a continuation of historic struggles.

The issue of abducted children has been central in Ukraine's talks with allies and in attempts to engage with Russia directly. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called their return a non-negotiable condition for any peace deal.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over their personal roles in organizing the deportations.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.