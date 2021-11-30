Ukraine to introduce booster shots in 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Third booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Ukraine starting January-February 2022, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said in an interview with BBC Ukraine.

He assured that there are enough vaccines in Ukraine — the ministry has already signed contracts with suppliers for next year. If necessary, it’s also possible to do complete revaccination with two new doses, he added.

Lyashko said that the ministry might introduce the booster shot earlier if 60% of the population receives the first dose of vaccine or 50% of the population become fully vaccinated.

As of Nov. 30, 11.1 million people are fully vaccinated and 24.5 million people got at least one dose out of a population of 41 million.