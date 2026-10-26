Ukrainian strike reportedly damages chemical plant in Russia's Voronezh

A chemical plant producing dual-use goods in the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh was likely hit in a Ukrainian drone attack, independent Russian media outlet Astra said on Oct. 26.

Astra cited videos taken by local residents showing black smoke rising over the territory of the plant, known as Voronezhsintezkauchuk, owned by Russia's largest petrochemical company, Sibur. The plant produces over 385,000 metric tons of synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic elastomers per year, including those used to manufacture tires for military aircraft and heavy wheeled vehicles, according to Astra.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Aleksandr Gusev said fires broke out at several unspecified industrial facilities without serious consequences. According to the Russian governor, two people were killed and 17 others, including a child, were injured in the attack on Voronezh. He added that the attack also sparked fires in other places, including a business center, an apartment building, a school stadium, and a garage cooperative in the city.

Gusev claimed that Russian air defenses had downed 113 Ukrainian drones over Voronezh and several districts of the region overnight and on the morning of Oct. 26, with over 70 of them heading toward the regional capital.

Videos shared by Ukrainian monitoring channel exilenova+ appear to show several drone strikes and burning buildings in what seems to be Voronezh. It is not clear whether the reported drones were affected by Russian air defense fire.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian officials have confirmed the attack on Voronezhsintezkauchuk. Ukrainian defense company Fire Point claimed that its FP-1 deep-strike drones had been used in the attack on the chemical plant. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claim. Verifying reports of attacks inside Russia has become difficult due to Moscow's digital censorship.

The reported attack comes as Ukraine has intensified its long-range strikes inside Russia and across Russian-occupied territories since the summer, hitting targets such as oil refineries, military-industrial plants, and airfields, aimed at degrading Russia's military-industrial capacity.

Ukraine previously reported hitting Voronezhsintezkauchuk in September. Ukraine's General Staff said at the time that the facility was involved in the production of solid rocket propellant, including for Iskander ballistic missiles.