News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ukrainian soldiers, Military losses
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 563 fallen soldiers

by Kateryna Denisova November 8, 2024 4:46 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian woman brings flowers to a memorial dedicated to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 563 soldiers who died fighting against Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Nov. 8.

The Geneva Conventions stipulate that those who lose their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. As of early March, Ukraine has identified more than 2,800 bodies and body fragments of fallen soldiers, according to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

The bodies of 320 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 89 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Another 154 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.

“Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the killed,” the headquarters wrote in a post on Telegram.

The operation to recover the fallen soldiers involved several government and military agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces.

The headquarters also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

In late February, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during the full-scale invasion.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
