Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 20

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 20 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from March 24–April 6, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Another stage completed in selection process for director of Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security

On April 7, the second stage of the competition to appoint a new director of the Bureau of Economic Security — a legislation knowledge exam — took place. Sixteen candidates proceeded to the test.

The selection commission earlier on March 29 formally approved the elimination of candidates who failed the general skills exam earlier in March. Meanwhile, four candidates have filed appeals contesting their initial test results. The commission had to review these complaints. In parallel, a special background screening of the remaining candidates has been launched to inform the next phases of the selection process.

President signs law on Administrative Court reform, closing IMF benchmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law #12368-1, completing a delayed International Monetary Fund structural benchmark originally due by Dec. 31, 2024.

The law restructures the administrative judiciary by establishing two specialized courts: a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal. The High Qualification Commission of Judges must announce a judicial selection competition within one month of the law taking effect. An Expert Council, composed of three Ukrainian judicial representatives and three representatives of international organizations, will oversee candidate evaluations for three years.

Formation of customs chief selection commission delayed

As of April 7, Ukraine’s government has yet to form the selection commission tasked with appointing a new head of the State Customs Service, despite a legal deadline of Jan. 1, 2025.

Under Ukraine’s IMF memorandum, a new customs chief must be selected and appointed by the end of June 2025. According to our sources, the formation of the commission has been delayed for political reasons.

Obligations to the EU



Ukrainian Parliament to review draft laws next week under Ukraine Facility commitments

Next week, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, plans to review several legislative proposals tied to the country’s obligations under the Ukraine Facility program.

Lawmakers are expected to hold a second reading on draft law #12374-d, aimed at reforming the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), and a government-backed bill on the digitalization of enforcement proceedings.

In the first reading, parliament is likely to consider: draft law #13107 and alternative drafts on vocational education reform, draft law #5838 strengthening liability for misconduct by state regulatory officials as well as draft law #13150, recently registered by David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of President Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, and others, which introduces new oversight mechanisms for local government decisions.

Other key economic issues

Experts review Ukraine’s tax collection trends in early 2025

Experts of the Parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission have analyzed Ukraine’s State Tax Service (STS) data for January–February 2025, providing an early assessment of revenue collection dynamics.

Key findings include: