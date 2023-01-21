Ukraine receives first Sea King helicopter from UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Jan. 21 that Sea King helicopters donated by the U.K. have arrived in Ukraine. Reznikov didn't specify the number of helicopters obtained.

“It is a strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to increase,” Reznikov said on Twitter, thanking his British counterpart Ben Wallace.

In November, Wallace announced sending three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine, noting that some had already been derived. This statement was followed by a promise to train 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”