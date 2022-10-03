Ukraine liberates Borova village in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military liberated the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 3, according to the local council. Borova is located east of the Oskil River.

In early September, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the northeastern region, liberating the cities of Izium, Balakliia, and Kupiansk by Sept. 10. A total of over 6,000 square kilometers and 150,000 residents were liberated within a week.

In late September, Ukrainian Armed Forces crossed the Oskil River and continued their counteroffensive, which now also includes the neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine.

After Russia left, the State Emergency Service said 447 bodies were found at a mass burial site in Izium. Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that most of the bodies had signs of violent death, including 30 bodies with signs of torture.

