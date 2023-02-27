Ukraine downs 3 drones overnight on Feb. 27

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Operational Command North reported around midnight on Feb. 27 that Ukraine's military shot down one Shahed drone over Chernihiv Oblast.

Later, the operational command reported two other drones were intercepted. They didn't specify in which regions the drones were downed.

Air raid alert is still on in many oblasts.

Late on Feb. 26, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhii Hamalii reported two explosions in the regional capital at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 27